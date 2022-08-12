Florida owner outraged no arrests after teens break into $8m mansion, throw house party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A north Florida homeowner is outraged that no arrests have been made after her $8 million mansion became the site of an unauthorized, caught-on-video house party nearly two months ago.

"I am shocked that basically they’re on video in my home, and they’re just getting away with it," the owner told Fox News Digital of the June 17 bash in her palatial Santa Rosa Beach property that attracted more than 200 revelers.

"They were helping themselves to my fridge, to my clothes, to my jewelry, to my bags," said the mother of four, who asked that her name be withheld.

She and her husband, an oil executive, and their children, were out of town when the crowd of mostly teens allegedly broke in.

$8 MILLION MANSION THAT WAS SITE OF INFAMOUS FLORIDA HOUSE PARTY IS UP FOR SALE

As music blared and the uninvited guests downed booze, the foyer of the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was turned into a boxing ring for a match, cellphone clips show.

The rowdy crowd helped themselves to a $1,500 bottle of Ace of Spade champagne and other valuable wines and liquors from the couple's collection, according to the owner.

FLORIDA TEENS BREAK IN TO $8M HOME FOR WILD PARTY, POST ABOUT IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Photos and video posted to Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok show the trespassers enjoying the sprawling 6,442 property – their faces clearly visible.

The home in the exclusive WaterColor subdivision was accessed through accordion doors that face the backyard. Interlopers pried off three locks.

The ringleaders advertised the party five days prior to the event through a flyer circulated on social media, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Corey Dobridnia.

When security showed up, the crowd dispersed, with some attendees swiping souvenirs – including a $3,500 Yves Saint Laurent purse, a football signed by former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and a PlayStation 4.

The family returned to find their home in disarray and their daughter's American Doll collection strewn on the roof. The property was listed on Zillow for $7,950,000 before the unsanctioned rager.

The owner is stunned that many of the attendees – including a football player at a local high school that she says can be seen in footage absconding with one of her pricey purses – haven't been slapped in cuffs.

The daughter of a local politician was also identified in several photos from the party posted to social media, but hasn't faced any consequences, the irate owner told Fox News Digital.

"A lot of these kids in the pictures and videos are local. They’re football players and cheerleaders, and I’ve heard of nothing being done to them," she said. "They're all claiming they didn't know the house was broken into."

She called the assertion absurd, pointing out that the main lights in the home weren't turned on and everybody fled when security showed up following a noise complaint.

The teens clearly knew they were trespassing because they wouldn't behave the way they did if they were guests, she said. They tried on her bathing suits, her husband's Super Bowl rings and smoked cigars in the in-home movie theater.

Captain Dustin Cosson of the Walton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau, said he understands the owner's frustration, but investigations take time.

More than 50 partygoers have been identified and interviewed – including several that came forward on their own, he told Fox News Digital.

Many of them were invited on social media and didn't realize they didn't have permission to be there, he added. "We have to be able to prove intent in a burglary."

FLORIDA HOMEOWNER SPEAKS OUT AFTER TEENS BREAK IN TO $8M MANSION, THROW MASSIVE RAGER

The probe hasn't yet identified the ringleaders and authorities are waiting on outstanding subpoenas for social media records.

The footage of the teen football player with the black bag is far from conclusive, he said. Investigators can't prove that it's the same black bag that was taken from the home when all that is visible is a strap across his shoulder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don't arrest 200 people who show up at a house party," he explained. "We're looking for the people who planned the party, broke in or stole property."