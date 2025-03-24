California man stabbed outside Starbucks in apparent road rage attack: police

Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California police are investigating an apparent road rage incident after a man allegedly stabbed another driver in self-defense after being attacked in a popular coffee chain's parking lot over the weekend. 

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday at a Starbucks on East Alessandro Boulevard in Riverside, located about 55 miles from Los Angeles.

The violence began after the victim unintentionally cut the suspect off while driving, causing the suspect to follow the victim to a local Starbucks drive-through and confront the man, Riverside Police told Fox News Digital. 

A Riverside, California Starbucks

A road rage incident in a Starbucks parking lot led to one man being choked and another being stabbed in self-defense in Riverside, California on Sunday, March 23, 2025, police said. (Google Maps)

An altercation broke out between the two individuals and the suspect began choking the victim in the coffee chain’s busy parking lot, police said.

The victim pulled out his own knife and stabbed the suspect in the arm in an act of self-defense, according to police. The suspect fled the scene but was found hiding in a nearby dumpster area when police arrived

A Riverside, California Starbucks

An apparent road rage incident outside a Starbucks led to two men being hospitalized in Riverside, California on Sunday, March 23, 2025, police said. (Google Maps)

Both men were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries. 

Since the suspect required surgery, he has not been arrested and the investigation remains ongoing, according to a statement from Riverside Police to Fox News Digital. 

A Starbucks Drive Thru logo

The investigation is ongoing after both men were hospitalized, police said. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Starbucks did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.