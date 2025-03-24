California man stabbed outside Starbucks in apparent road rage attack: police

California police are investigating an apparent road rage incident after a man allegedly stabbed another driver in self-defense after being attacked in a popular coffee chain's parking lot over the weekend.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday at a Starbucks on East Alessandro Boulevard in Riverside, located about 55 miles from Los Angeles.

The violence began after the victim unintentionally cut the suspect off while driving, causing the suspect to follow the victim to a local Starbucks drive-through and confront the man, Riverside Police told Fox News Digital.

WIFE OF SLAIN CALIFORNIA FIRE CAPTAIN NABBED IN MEXICO AFTER WEEKS ON THE RUN

An altercation broke out between the two individuals and the suspect began choking the victim in the coffee chain’s busy parking lot, police said.

The victim pulled out his own knife and stabbed the suspect in the arm in an act of self-defense, according to police. The suspect fled the scene but was found hiding in a nearby dumpster area when police arrived.

MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR PHILLY DRIVER WHO OPENED FIRE ON TEEN, WOMAN IN ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

Both men were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Since the suspect required surgery, he has not been arrested and the investigation remains ongoing, according to a statement from Riverside Police to Fox News Digital.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Starbucks did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.