Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida teen who pummeled teacher's aide over Nintendo Switch learns his fate

Brendan Depa had filed lawsuit against school district blaming educators for attack

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
close
Florida teacher's aide beaten by student in viral video attack speaks out Video

Florida teacher's aide beaten by student in viral video attack speaks out

Joan Naydich, the victim of an alleged attack captured on a surveillance camera at Matanzas High School in Florida, discusses her recovery exclusively with FOX 35 Orlando. 

The Florida teen who beat his high school teacher's aide over a Nintendo Switch was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Brendan Depa, now 18, pleaded no contest last year to felony aggravated battery for the attack on paraprofessional Joan Naydich. 

The teacher was left with five broken ribs, hearing loss and a severe concussion, the New York Post reported.

Depa, donning glasses and an orange prison-issued jumpsuit, tossed his head back when Circuit Judge Terence Perkins handed down his punishment for the Feb. 21, 2023, assault in a hallway inside Matanzas High School in Palm Coast.

FLORIDA TEACHER'S AIDE ATTACKED IN VIRAL VIDEO SPEAKS OUT AHEAD OF STUDENT'S SENTENCING

Brendan Depa in orange jumpsuit at sentencing.

Brendan Depa is shown in court during his sentencing on Aug. 6, 2024. (David Tucker/News-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK)

He faced a maximum of 30 years in prison, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The teen was also sentenced to 15 years of probation. When he's released from prison, he'll be placed in a group home, court records show.

Depa's defense attorney unsuccessfully argued that the teen, who has autism spectrum disorder, should receive a probation-only sentence given his disability and age at the time of the attack.

VIDEO OF THE VICIOUS ATTACK WAS RELEASED BY THE FLAGLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Deputies release video of student attacking teacher's aide who took away Nintendo Switch Video

But Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark said the brutality of the assault warranted prison time.

"I counted 15 times that he punched her while she was completely unconscious," Clark told the court, according to the News-Journal. "But for those five people pulling him off, I don’t think she would be here today."

FLORIDA STUDENT ENTERS PLEA IN CASE OF VIRAL VIDEO ATTACK ON TEACHER

Florida Teacher's aide

Joan Naydich is shown after testifying at a hearing, March 9, 2023, where she sought a permanent injunction against the Matanzas High School student, Brendan Depa, who attacked her. (David Tucker/News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK)

The beatdown was captured on surveillance footage that has since gone viral. The 6-foot-6 teen, weighing 270 pounds, called Naydich a "whore" and spat in her face before she fled the classroom.

Depa, then 17, can be seen chasing Naydich into the hallway and shoving her to the ground. The teacher's limp body can be seen on the floor as Depa stomps on her before repeatedly punching her.

The teen's mother blamed the school district for failing her son.

'WOKE' POLITICAL, COLLEGE LEADERS SET STAGE FOR PRO-HAMAS DC PROTEST: LAWMAKER

Florida student

Brendan Depa throws teacher's aide Joan Naydich to the floor over a Nintendo Switch. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

"They are punishing that he is Black, they are punishing that he is large, and they are punishing his disability," she told the local newspaper after the sentencing. "I think he needs help, and I think he needs treatment. But I don’t think he needs to be put away in a prison where he’s going to be taken advantage of or harmed."

Depa filed a lawsuit against the school district, alleging that educators failed to create an appropriate treatment plan to address his prior violent outbursts and behavioral challenges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The district should be held to account for its failures which have forever changed the trajectory of this young man’s life," the lawsuit alleges.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.