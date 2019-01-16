Murder victim's family awarded nearly $500M in wrongful death case

A jury on Tuesday awarded more than $495 million in damages to the family of a 20-year-old Florida woman who was murdered in 2011.

Kalil McCoy, of Jacksonville, was shot in the head by Frederick Lee Wade, 19, while they rode in a car with four other friends, after an argument about opening a window, authorities have said. McCoy’s friends then dumped her body in a wooded area and lied about what happened.

McCoy’s mother, Lynette Roebuck, said that while the judgment won’t bring her daughter back, it acknowledges the pain her family has suffered for seven years.

"You know, I was just thinking about my daughter, smiling, saying, 'Yes you,'" Roebuck told Jacksonville’s WJXT-TV. "It's never going to be total justice for my daughter because she is not here."

McCoy’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2013. The suit named Wade and two other men, Kennard Deshun Mahone and Jonathon Marichal Brooks, who were 18 and 19 at the time of McCoy’s death. A fourth man, Alfred Bernard Mears IV, 18 at the time, was least culpable and difficult to locate so he wasn’t named in the suit, family attorney John Phillips said.

Wade, who claimed the gun went off by accident, was first sentenced to life in prison, but later won a retrial and received a 45-year reduced sentence for second-degree murder, the Florida Times-Union reported. Mahone and Brooks were sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

The verdict marks “one of the largest” in Florida history for an injury or death case, Phillips told the Times-Union. However, he said it was unlikely the three men would pay the whole judgment.

The six-member jury awarded a $250 million verdict against Wade, which includes $3,680 in funeral expenses, WJX reported. Mahone and Brooks will have to pay $125 million and $110 million, respectively.