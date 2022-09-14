Parkland shooting trial: Judge lashes out at defense lawyers after they rested their case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The judge in Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial tore into the defense team Wednesday morning after they abruptly rested their case without any advance warning to the court.

"At this time, the defense rests," Melisa McNeill declared.

"We're not playing chess," said Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, visibly annoyed. "This is the most uncalled for, unprofessional way to try the case."

The court had expected 40 more defense witnesses to take the stand when McNeill made the unexpected announcement. Because of the lack of advance warning, prosecutors had not prepared rebuttal witnesses, and the jurors would have to be sent home.

PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING: NIKOLAS CRUZ'S DRAWINGS FROM FLORIDA JAIL REVEAL DISTURBED MIND

"I honestly have never experienced [this] level of unprofessionalism in my career. It's, it's unbelievable," the judge fumed. When McNeill tried to defend herself on the record, Scherer shut her down.

"I don't want to hear it, I don't want hear it," Scherer scolded. "You've been insulting me the entire trial, blatantly taking your headphones off, arguing with me, storming out, coming late intentionally if you don't like my rulings."

The trial will resume Sept. 27 with the state's rebuttal case, which is expected to take about a week.

Cruz pleaded guilty last year to 17 counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre of students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

PARKLAND SHOOTING TRIAL: NEIGHBOR COMPARES NIKOLAS CRUZ TO ALFRED NEUMAN

The penalty trial, which has entered its second month, will determine whether Cruz is sentenced to death or life in prison.

His defense team has argued that he suffered fetal alcohol syndrome after his biological mother abused drugs and alcohol when she was pregnant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His adoptive mother could not cope with his severe mental and emotional deficits, which were never properly treated, McNeill told jurors.