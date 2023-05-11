Florida gym teacher charged with reportedly encouraging student locker room fight

A Florida gym teacher reportedly encouraged students to fight during class, according to authorities.

Paul Eller, 58, has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence and disrupting a school function after he allegedly failed to break up the fight between two students in a locker room at Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School on April 21.

Eller was reportedly seen on video alongside students watching the melee. One student got hurt, prompting the fight to stop.

Eller then allegedly made a noise encouraging the fight to continue, WESH-TV reported. The students began to fight again.

The chaos stopped when a third student got hurt and Eller broke it up, the news report said.

"It was reported that the teacher allegedly played a role in allowing students to fight on our campus…," school Principal Marina Saporito-Middleton said in a letter to parents. "There is an active police investigation…I can tell you that the teacher has been placed on administrative leave and currently not allowed on campus."

