Georgia
Published

Georgia cops shoot 2 people who allegedly attempted to take a man’s daughter away

The couple led the GA police officers on a vehicle chase near Atlanta

Associated Press
close
Georgia police officers shot two people after chasing them through two counties near Atlanta, authorities said Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, Cobb County Police Department officers responded to a report of an armed man and an unknown woman in a vehicle. The caller said they were at his home "attempting to take his daughter," according to a statement issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Officers saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it when they arrived at the scene, but police said the driver refused to stop.

Officers chased the vehicle into neighboring Douglas County, where they performed a PIT maneuver, which involves bumping a rear fender of a fleeing vehicle to cause it to spin out. The move ended the pursuit in Lithia Springs, Georgia.

Georgia Fox News graphic

Police officers in Georgia chased two suspects through two counties near Atlanta after responding to a call that reported a couple attempting to take a man’s child away.

As officers approached the vehicle, police said the driver began reaching under his seat. The responding officers then shot the man and the woman in the passenger seat. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, FOX-5 reported.

A gun was recovered from inside the vehicle, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said. They later determined the man who was shot is the biological father of a woman inside the home where the 911 call originated. The caller is the woman’s stepfather.

GBI said it will conduct an independent investigation of the shooting and report its findings to the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.