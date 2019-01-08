Florida governor suspends Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, sources say

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who faced criticism over his department’s response to the deadly Parkland, Florida school shooting last year, was officially suspended by newly sworn-in Gov. Ron DeSantis, multiple sources told Fox News on Tuesday.

The news followed an earlier report from the Miami Herald that the official had informed his top commanders that he'd be removed from the post.

17 people were killed during the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

