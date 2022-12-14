Florida deputies searching for 'brutal rapist' accused of mutilating woman

A "brutal rapist" with the word "sacrifice" tattooed on his forehead sexually assaulted and mutilated a woman in Orlando, Florida deputies said.

Authorities captured Bruce Whitehead, 54, Thursday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman off Pine Hills Road near North Lane on Dec. 10.

The heavily tattooed Whitehead previously spent 20 years in prison for rape and attempted murder in the 1980s, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

In a heavily redacted incident report obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, deputies said the woman was walking near Thee Dollhouse strip club on Orange Blossom Trail when Whitehead approached her.

FLORIDA COP RECEIVES THREE DOSES OF NARCAN AFTER OVERDOSING ON FENTANYL DURING TRAFFIC STOP

The report redacts what happened next, but noted the woman "willingly got into the car with the suspect." The suspect then drove to a 7-Eleven gas station on Orange Blossom Trail then drove to another location, where he allegedly forced her out of the car with a knife.

Whitehead allegedly approached her on the passenger side of the car and demanded she get out "while holding a knife to the throat," the report stated.

RON DESANTIS FIRES BACK AT LIBERAL MEDIA CRITICS AS FLORIDA INVESTIGATES COVID VACCINE WRONGDOING

The woman told authorities she thought Whitehead was going to kill her, and that she did not consent to sex. The woman survived the attack and is expected to recover, deputies said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Law enforcement called Whitehead's tattoos "unmistakable."