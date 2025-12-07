Florida college student who allegedly shipped 1,500 rounds of ammo to dorm had AR-15 under bed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida college student who allegedly ordered 1,500 rounds of ammunition to his dorm room also had a semi-automatic rifle under his bed, according to authorities.

Constantine Demetriades, a 21-year-old senior at Rollins College, was arrested by Winter Park police on Wednesday and charged with possession of a weapon on school property after the ammunition order was reported to police by the school’s assistant campus safety director, according to an arrest affidavit, WKMG reported.

After the purchase was flagged, the assistant safety director searched Demetriades' dorm and allegedly discovered an unloaded AR-15 under his bed inside an unsecured black carrying case with one loaded magazine and five empty magazines, as well as a tactical vest, knives, a black security vest and ear protection.

Demetriades, who said he likes to shoot as a hobby, told police he had the rifle on school property because he had recently returned from a Thanksgiving trip to New Jersey, where he said the guns were purchased and registered legally, according to the affidavit.

He said he did not have ill intentions and that he usually stores the firearm at a friend’s home off school property, the affidavit stated. He also said he only brought the gun to campus on one other occasion.

While Florida allows open carry, Rollins College bans all weapons on campus. Demetriades allegedly said he is aware that weapons are not allowed on campus and that his New Jersey concealed carry permit does not apply in Florida.

The college told WKMG that he is banned from campus until the situation is resolved, adding that an internal investigation has been opened.

"On Wednesday, the College received a report indicating a violation of our weapons policy," Rollins College said in a statement. "After receiving this information, we immediately initiated an investigation."

"We quickly identified and contacted the student, who cooperated fully with College officials and local law enforcement as we investigated the matter further," the statement continued. "The student was arrested and is not permitted to be on campus while the College proceeds with the student conduct process."

