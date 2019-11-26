Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Florida boy, 13, accused of fatally stabbing grandmother appears in court

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 13-year-old boy in Florida accused of stabbing his grandmother to death in her home has made his first court appearance as detectives were still trying to figure out a motive.

Gloria Davis, 56, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her home Monday when officers responded to a call of an injured woman at 3:30 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

OKLAHOMA WOMAN, 48,  SMILES IN MUGSHOT AFTER ARREST IN HUSBAND'S DEATH

Detectives arrested Davis’ 13-year-old grandson, whom police have not publicly named, and charged him with second-degree murder, the department wrote on Facebook.

Davis was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her St. Petersburg home early Monday, police said.

Davis was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her St. Petersburg home early Monday, police said. (St. Petersburg Police Department)

"It was gut-wrenching,” co-worker Tabitha McNeil told FOX13 Tampa. “I had to actually call her phone to actually make sure it was real, what I was hearing.”

“And to not get a 'hello' from her, I knew something was wrong at that point," McNeil added.

MISSOURI WOMAN WHO KEPT HUSBAND'S BODY IN FREEZER FEARED DOCTORS WANTED HIS BRAIN

The boy made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Police were still investigating the circumstances that led up to Davis’ death.

Police said the boy had no history of misbehavior at school or trouble with law enforcement, WFLA-TV reported.

Davis was a single mother who raised two sons, family members said.

Davis was a single mother who raised two sons, family members said. (Facebook)

His mother broke into sobs when the judge announced he would be held at a detention center until Dec. 16, the station reported. Prosecutors have until then to decide whether to charge the boy as an adult or a juvenile.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis, a veteran mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, was a single mother who raised two sons, family members told the Tampa Bay Times.