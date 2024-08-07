Flight instructor killed, student injured in helicopter crash at Army base in Alabama

A flight instructor was killed in a helicopter crash at Fort Novosel in Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and an Army student pilot was injured, according to the local county coroner’s office.

The helicopter, an AH-64 Apache, crashed during routine flight training, Dale County Coroner John Cawley said.

The flight instructor, who was flying the helicopter, was killed in the crash. The only passenger, the student pilot, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

"Our primary concern is the welfare and health of the student pilot and care and concern for the family of the deceased," Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general, said in a statement to news outlets.

The statement said the accident is under investigation. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Army base for updates.

Lawmakers from Alabama shared their sympathies on X.

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., wrote that he and his wife were "heartbroken" to hear about the crash.

"We are praying for a swift recovery for the student pilot who was injured, and comfort for the loved ones of the instructor who passed away," Moore said.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the Wiregrass and our entire state. Wesley and I are praying for those affected, especially for the instructor’s family and for the student pilot’s recovery," Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., wrote on X. "Our hearts go out to the entire community at Fort Novosel."

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., wrote that he was "deeply saddened to hear about the fatal helicopter crash."

"Please join me in praying for the mourning family and friends of the instructor who passed away. We are also praying for a full recovery for the injured student," Tuberville said.

Fort Novosel was previously known as Fort Rucker. It is the Army's primary training facility for helicopter pilots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.