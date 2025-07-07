Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

North Carolina

Flash flooding in central North Carolina forces residents to flee homes

Officials warn of dangerous travel conditions while searching for missing people in Chatham County

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Water rescue team evacuates residents in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, amid flash flooding Video

Water rescue team evacuates residents in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, amid flash flooding

Rescue teams evacuated residents in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, as flash flooding submerged the town Sunday into Monday. (Allison Bashor via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heavy rains in central North Carolina flooded roads and towns, prompting dozens of water rescues as residents were forced to flee their homes, officials said Monday.

The Chapel Hill Fire Department and neighboring agencies completed more than 50 water rescues since Sunday evening, the town said Monday morning.

Many of the water rescues in Chapel Hill happened where floodwaters entered or threatened to enter apartment homes and condos, officials said. Other water rescues happened at shopping centers where businesses and parking lots were flooded.

More than 60 people were displaced in Chapel Hill. There were no reports of injuries as of Monday morning, officials said.

LIVE UPDATES: TEXAS FLOODING KILLS MORE THAN 80 AS SEARCH CONTINUES FOR DOZENS OF PEOPLE

Crew performs water rescue with raft

The Chapel Hill Fire Department and neighboring agencies completed more than 50 water rescues since Sunday evening, the town said Monday morning. (Allison Bashor via Storyful)

The town warned community members to use caution when traveling on Monday as officials were still assessing damage and clearing downed trees.

In Chatham County, Sheriff Mike Roberson warned residents in a social media post that water may have subsided in some areas, but it was still dangerous to travel. Officials were searching for some missing people Monday morning, he said.

  • Floodwaters cutting through portion of NC Hwy 902 that partially collapsed in Chatham County
    Image 1 of 2

    North Carolina Highway 902 near Chatham Central Road partially collapsed from the flooding, Roberson said. (Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson/Facebook)

  • Damaged vehicle in Chatham County
    Image 2 of 2

    Roberson warned residents to use caution as some flooded and damaged vehicles remained in the road Monday morning. (Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson/Facebook)

The Eno River near Durham, North Carolina, crested at over 25 feet early Monday morning, Fox Weather reported.

TEXAS FLOODING VICTIMS INCLUDE DALLAS CATHOLIC SCHOOL SISTERS, CAMP COUNSELOR, WALMART EMPLOYEE

More than 34,000 customers were without power on Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

  • debris washed up at the Shake Shack
    Image 1 of 2

    Chairs, umbrellas and a larger garbage container were among the debris washed up at the Shake Shack in the Eastgate Shopping Center after it was flooded during tropical storm Chantal, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

  • employee surveys flood damage at the Great Outdoor Provision Co
    Image 2 of 2

    An employee surveys the damage at the Great Outdoor Provision Co. after it was flooded during tropical storm Chantal, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

The flooding originated from the remnants of Tropical Depression Chantal, which made landfall near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, early Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The remnants of Chantal are expected to continue moving north on Monday, pounding Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C., with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.