Flash flooding in central North Carolina forces residents to flee homes

Heavy rains in central North Carolina flooded roads and towns, prompting dozens of water rescues as residents were forced to flee their homes, officials said Monday.

The Chapel Hill Fire Department and neighboring agencies completed more than 50 water rescues since Sunday evening, the town said Monday morning.

Many of the water rescues in Chapel Hill happened where floodwaters entered or threatened to enter apartment homes and condos, officials said. Other water rescues happened at shopping centers where businesses and parking lots were flooded.

More than 60 people were displaced in Chapel Hill. There were no reports of injuries as of Monday morning, officials said.

The town warned community members to use caution when traveling on Monday as officials were still assessing damage and clearing downed trees.

In Chatham County, Sheriff Mike Roberson warned residents in a social media post that water may have subsided in some areas, but it was still dangerous to travel. Officials were searching for some missing people Monday morning, he said.

The Eno River near Durham, North Carolina, crested at over 25 feet early Monday morning, Fox Weather reported.

More than 34,000 customers were without power on Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

The flooding originated from the remnants of Tropical Depression Chantal, which made landfall near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, early Sunday.

The remnants of Chantal are expected to continue moving north on Monday, pounding Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C., with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.