Gender-reveal pyrotechnic sparked massive El Dorado fire

Massive wildfires raging across California

Firefighters are working to put out 22 major fires across the state amid dangerous heatwaves; Christina Coleman reports from Los Angeles.

A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party caused the El Dorado Fire burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement announced Sunday evening.

“The fire began at 10:23 a.m. on September 5, 2020 in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa,” a Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit statement said.

“The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the City of Yucaipa,” the statement said.

A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.  (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The fire has caused the evacuation of 3,000 residents, according to CBSLA, and is currently at 5 percent containment. The fire burned 7,050-acres and continues amid extreme weather conditions.

