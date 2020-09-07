Gender-reveal pyrotechnic sparked massive El Dorado fire

A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party caused the El Dorado Fire burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement announced Sunday evening.

“The fire began at 10:23 a.m. on September 5, 2020 in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa,” a Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit statement said.

“The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the City of Yucaipa,” the statement said.

The fire has caused the evacuation of 3,000 residents, according to CBSLA, and is currently at 5 percent containment. The fire burned 7,050-acres and continues amid extreme weather conditions.