Final Jeffrey Epstein files release looming as court reposts stricken island photographs

About seven more Jeffrey Epstein documents are still expected to be unsealed Tuesday, nearly a week after a federal judge in New York ordered the unmasking of dozens of Jane and John Does connected to the disgraced financier and sex trafficker.

The court also reposted a stricken document containing images of young women and girls with Epstein and his convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, on his private island a day after having them pulled from the public docket due to redaction errors.

"The Clerk of the Court is directed to strike docket entry 1332-7 in the above-captioned case because it contains inadvertently disclosed images that should have been redacted," Judge Loretta Preska wrote in a Monday evening order. "Counsel shall re-file the stricken document as soon as is practicable."

The photos, according to the court filing, show Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome, the model-turned-pilot Nadia Marcinkova, Maxwell, Epstein and "various females" on Little St. James Island in 2006. One image also shows Jean-Luc Brunel, a big name in the French modeling world, who, like Epstein, died in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN FILES: PHOTOS OF YOUNG GIRLS ON PRIVATE ISLAND EMERGE IN LATEST DOC DUMP

The documents were previously sealed or redacted as part of a 2015 lawsuit between Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and Maxwell, the disgraced financier's longtime girlfriend and madam who was convicted in federal court for her role helping lure girls and young women into his orbit. They have revealed previously redacted names but have not included a highly anticipated "client list" or implicated any new figures in Epstein's high-rolling trafficking operation.

Epstein surrounded himself with "masseuses," but the term "massage" within Epstein's sphere of influence was a code word for sex, according to Ransome, one of his victims whose claims have been called into question after the documents revealed she made explosive, unsubstantiated allegations against prominent men like former Presidents Clinton and Trump but later retracted them.

Ransome, however, provided the photographs, which place Maxwell on Epstein's Little St. James Island during a period of time when she claimed under oath she was "hardly around."

3RD BATCH INCLUDES ALLEGATIONS SEX TRAFFICKER TROLLED NIGHTCLUBS FOR UNDERAGE GIRLS

Preska ordered the documents' unsealing in December but gave each of the John and Jane Does two weeks to appeal. Lawyers for Giuffre posted the first 191 unsealed files last week out of an estimated 240 and another 17 late Monday morning.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Giuffre's team told Fox News Digital that the final number of documents had been reduced to about 215.

Giuffre's lawyers have unsealed documents in batches of dozens at a time.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN NAME-DROPPED STEPHEN HAWKING; PHOTOS SHOW PHYSICIST ON SEX TRAFFICKER'S ISLAND

Epstein had many high-profile connections, including former U.S. presidents, foreign prime ministers and Britain's Prince Andrew , whose name appears dozens of times in the unsealed documents – as well as Hollywood stars, leading academics, people in the modeling and fashion industries and other public figures.

Some of the names were previously known through other means despite having been withheld from the public's eye in the lawsuit.

2ND BATCH OF DOCUMENTS UNSEALED IN GHISLAINE MAXWELL LAWSUIT

Many of the names belong to people who have not been accused of wrongdoing, including Clinton and Trump.

Some names will remain sealed for various reasons, including names of some of Epstein's underage victims and at least one person who the judge said had been falsely identified. The judge is also expected to decide on whether to release the identities of two Does in the lawsuit who have requested to remain unnamed.

In a separate criminal case, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sex trafficking Epstein's victims.

She is appealing that conviction and has declined to comment on the document dump.

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019. A Justice Department investigation accused the U.S. Bureau of Prisons of negligence in allowing him to commit suicide behind bars, depriving "his numerous victims, many of whom were underage girls at the time of the alleged crimes , of their ability to seek justice through the criminal justice process."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maxwell has said she believes he was killed.