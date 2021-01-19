Nearly 192,000 American, state flags on display at National Mall ahead of Biden inauguration

Nearly 192,000 American and state flags are now on display at the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

The massive installation -- called the "Field of Flags" -- is intended to represent American people who are unable to travel to Washington, D.C., for the festivities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee.

The display also reflects the "commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home," it added.

Around 191,500 U.S. flags of varying sizes and flags representing every state and territory have been placed into the ground.

"The #fieldofflags is illuminated by 56 pillars of light representing America’s states and territories," tweeted Brandon Chaderton, the human resources director of the committee.