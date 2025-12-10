Feds release photo of illegal alien accused of wounding 4 Nebraska officers, say he crossed border as child

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal officials have released a photo of the illegal alien accused of wounding four officers in Nebraska Dec. 3 after severely injuring a 61-year-old man in a suspected random attack.

"This violent criminal illegal from El Salvador shot four police officers and a 61-year-old man in cold blood in Omaha on Dec. 3," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Despite multiple previous criminal arrests, he remained at large in American communities."

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Juan Ayala-Ramos, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Tuesday.

Ayala-Ramos entered the U.S. illegally, possibly around 10 years old, as an unaccompanied minor in June 2007, according to local and federal officials. Later that year, an immigration judge administratively closed his removal case, effectively setting it aside without issuing a final decision, according to DHS.

Ayala-Ramos was charged with assault by strangulation in 2019 and arrested for burglary and possession of a stolen gun in 2021.

Local outlet KETV reported that he entered no-contest pleas to two burglary charges linked to a series of business break-ins and thefts in 2021. He also admitted guilt in multiple traffic-related cases involving driving without a valid license or proof of insurance, the outlet reported.

On Dec. 3, Ayala-Ramos allegedly opened fire on 61-year-old Michael Kasper at Phil’s Foodway, a neighborhood grocery store, officials said. Kasper was loading groceries into his vehicle when Ayala-Ramos exited his own car and began firing a handgun, striking him multiple times, according to DHS.

Kasper was hospitalized in serious condition but is expected to survive, the Omaha Police Department said Dec. 4. Authorities said the suspect had no known motive or connection to the victim.

Responding police tracked Ayala-Ramos’ vehicle to a QuikTrip gas station, where he barricaded himself inside a bathroom stall. Body camera footage shows him emerging from the stall and firing at officers positioned near the entryway.

Officers returned fire, fatally shooting Ayala-Ramos. Four of the six responding officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries by either gunfire or shrapnel.

"DHS sends our condolences to Michael Kasper, who is in serious condition, and all officers involved in these horrific attacks and prayers for a full recovery," McLaughlin said. "We are thankful for the Omaha Police Department for their brave actions to stop this criminal’s shooting rampage."