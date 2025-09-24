Feds declare Travis Decker dead as they drop case, but sheriff still waiting for DNA on fugitive dad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal authorities say Travis Decker is dead as they drop their case against the fugitive dad suspected of killing his three daughters, but local officials in Washington state are still waiting for confirmation following an announcement last week that his body was possibly found.

The U.S. Marshals Service told the District Court of the Eastern District of Washington that Decker is dead, and prosecutors moved to dismiss his federal case on Wednesday, court records show. Decker was facing a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Decker still faces state charges of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, though, after police said he killed his three daughters, whose bodies were found on June 2. A manhunt ensued as he disappeared into the Washington wilderness.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday that human remains were found in a remote wooded area south of Leavenworth, Washington.

"The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the potential discovery of human remains believed to be those of Travis Decker," the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said.

The discovery followed a search led by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Forrest Service, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

"While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker," the initial news release said. "During the search, human remains were located in a remote wooded area south of the town of Leavenworth."

However, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Wednesday that it "is not in a position to make a positive identification or confirmation of Mr. Decker's status. We are currently awaiting DNA test results from the state Crime Lab, which are expected to be returned within the next few days."

"Once the DNA results are confirmed, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference to share findings and address any questions from the media and public."

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told KIRO that the U.S. Marshals "jumped the gun" requesting the dismissal of charges against Decker. Clothing found near the remains were similar to what Decker had on when he disappeared, Morrison told the outlet.

Morrison told ABC News on Wednesday that charges against Decker won't be dropped until they receive DNA confirmation.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals and U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Washington.