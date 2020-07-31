Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Federal Courts
Published

Federal appeals court vacates Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A federal appeals court has vacated the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 for carrying out the April 15, 2013, attack at the marathon finish line with his older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who died in a shootout with police after a manhunt.

The attack at the marathon killed three people and injured more than 260 others. Tsarnaev's lawyers had been trying to overturn his death sentence. They said it was impossible to find a fair jury in Boston because the explosions traumatized the region.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Bill Mears and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending in US