Federal agents in Portland deploy tear gas, make arrests minutes after judge blocks National Guard

Chaos continued to erupt in Portland as federal agents were captured in a dramatic video arresting multiple protesters and deploying tear gas late Sunday — minutes after a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration’s deployment of the National Guard to the city.

In the footage, dozens of federal personnel in tactical gear, identified by markings from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Border Patrol, are seen detaining protesters amid thick clouds of gas.

The Pentagon confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that "while federalized Oregon National Guard members remain under T10 status, there are no Oregon National Guard members on mission in or around the Portland area."

A White House spokesperson also told Fox News Digital on Monday that President Donald Trump had ordered federal action to address the city’s "violent riots," which sparked following Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. The administration added that they expect the Supreme Court to overturn the restraining order preventing the deployment of additional troops.

"The facts haven’t changed: President Trump exercised his lawful authority to protect federal assets and personnel in Portland following violent riots and attacks on law enforcement. We expect to be vindicated by a higher court," spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

The footage shows what appeared to be more than a hundred protesters gathered outside a building at night, chanting and confronting lines of armed federal personnel.

Several individuals were seen forcibly restrained. In one scene, agents carried a protester by their arms and legs. In another, a demonstrator attempting to flee past the troops was tackled and pinned to the ground.

Protesters were heard repeatedly shouting profanities as federal troops ordered them to "stop advancing!"

At one point in the video, a demonstrator tried to kick a smoking gas canister back toward the federal agents before being subdued. Some protesters also appeared to be wearing gas masks or respirators during the clash.

The video ends with federal agents retreating into a nearby building as protesters advanced toward their position, shouting and cheering.

On Sunday, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut issued an emergency temporary restraining order blocking Trump’s attempt to deploy California’s National Guard troops to Portland, calling the action unlawful and unconstitutional. The order also restricts the use of National Guard troops from other states within Oregon.