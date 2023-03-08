FDNY responds to five-alarm blaze in Queens, eight firefighters injured

Multiple firefighters were injured Tuesday night while working a massive blaze in Queens.

The New York City Fire Department said on Twitter crews were responding to a fire at a multi-level building on 59th Street near 37th Avenue in the Woodside neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. EST.

By 11:15 p.m., the intensity had grown to a five-alarm fire and dozens of firefighters were seen in the area.

Eight firefighters were injured during the response and were taken to Cornell Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, FOX 5 New York said.

It wasn't immediately known if there were any other injuries.

The fire was considered under control at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, according to the FDNY's Alerts Twitter page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.