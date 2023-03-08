Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

FDNY responds to five-alarm blaze in Queens, eight firefighters injured

The five-alarm fire took approximately three hours to get under control

Elizabeth Pritchett
Elizabeth Pritchett
FDNY responds to structure fire in Queens Video

FDNY responds to structure fire in Queens

The New York City Fire Department battled a five-alarm fire in the Queens neighborhood of Woodside Tuesday night. (Courtesy: FDNY)

Multiple firefighters were injured Tuesday night while working a massive blaze in Queens.

The New York City Fire Department said on Twitter crews were responding to a fire at a multi-level building on 59th Street near 37th Avenue in the Woodside neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. EST.

By 11:15 p.m., the intensity had grown to a five-alarm fire and dozens of firefighters were seen in the area.

NEW YORK CITY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE FIVE-ALARM FIRE STARTED BY E-BIKE BATTERY

FDNY firefighters are seen heading into a smoking building in the Woodside neighborhood.

FDNY firefighters are seen heading into a smoking building in the Woodside neighborhood. (FDNY)

Eight firefighters were injured during the response and were taken to Cornell Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, FOX 5 New York said. 

It wasn't immediately known if there were any other injuries.

16 NEW JERSEY HOMES ENDANGERED AS FIRE RIPS THROUGH STATE'S SOUTHERN PINELANDS

Dozens of firefighters responded to the five-alarm fire in the Woodside neighborhood Tuesday night.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the five-alarm fire in the Woodside neighborhood Tuesday night. (FDNY)

The fire was considered under control at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, according to the FDNY's Alerts Twitter page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.