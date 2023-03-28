FBI releases 190 pages on ‘secret’ investigation into Ivana Trump

The FBI released "secret" documents relating to an inquiry into former President Donald Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump on Tuesday.

The documents, obtained by Bloomberg, indicate that Ivana faced counterintelligence allegations relating to her home country of Czechoslovakia. The FBI used connections in Canada and Europe to track down the specifics of her emigration from the country, which at the time was controlled by communists.

Ivana left Czechoslovakia by marrying an Austrian ski instructor, who she divorced soon after gaining Austrian citizenship in 1972. She then traveled to the U.S. and ended up in New York City, where she met the would-be president.

Ivana and Trump married in April 1977, and the couple would remain together until their highly public divorce in the late 1980s.

The FBI produced some 900 pages of documents relating to its investigations into Ivana, but only 190 were made available this week. More documents from the stash are expected to be available next month, according to Bloomberg.

The FBI's inquiry focused at least in part on Ivana's connections to a man in Czechoslovakia who was said to arrange false marriages. The man was believed to have connections to the country's intelligence community. The FBI redacted names from all the documents it released.

The documents also made note of a visit investigators say Ivana made to her home country in June 1990. The documents say she met with Vaclav Havel, the late president of Czechoslovakia, and he reportedly gave her a signed book.

The documentation of the meeting indicates the FBI was investigating Ivana long after her marriage to Trump ended.

Ivana died in July 2022, and Trump attended her funeral alongside their children, Ivanka, Eric and Don. Jr.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City.. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!," Trump said in a statement announcing her death.