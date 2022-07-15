Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Ivana Trump's death determined to be accidental, medical examiner says

The New York City medical examiner's office said Ivana Trump died as a result of 'blunt impact injuries'

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
Ivana Trump dies at 73, Donald Trump announces Video

Ivana Trump dies at 73, Donald Trump announces

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera reflects on the death of Ivana Trump on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

Ivana Trump died Thursday after a fall that resulted in blunt impact injuries to the torso, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.

The spokesperson for the medical examiner's office said the fall is considered to be accidental.

"Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation," the medical examiner's office said.

Ivana Trump announces the new "Italiano Diet" to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on June 13, 2018, in New York. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday. (AP)

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told Fox News on Thursday that Ivana Trump was found unconscious "in close proximity" to the bottom of a staircase in her apartment.

The New York City Fire Department responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at Trump's residence on Thursday afternoon, a source told Fox News.

DONALD TRUMP'S EX-WIFE IVANA TRUMP DEAD AT 73, FORMER PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES

Ivana Trump skis with son, Eric 

Ivana Trump skis with son, Eric  (Courtesy of Eric Trump)

A law enforcement source told Fox News that someone at Trump's residence called police to ask for a wellness check because he hadn't seen her in a while. When authorities arrived, they opened her door and found her at the bottom of the stairs.

Ivana Trump was former President Donald Trump's ex-wife.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.