FBI investigating ‘a lot more' than 20 people in Discord chats with suspected Charlie Kirk assassin

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that the investigation into the assassination of conservative speaker Charlie Kirk has expanded, with the bureau looking at numerous individuals who may have communicated with the suspect in online chats.

Speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday, Patel said some of those under scrutiny are linked to an online chatroom where the suspect, Tyler Robinson, allegedly shared his plans.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., directly pressed Patel on whether Kirk’s suspected killer acted alone.

"So others could have been involved?" Kennedy asked.

'MOST TRANSPARENT' FBI EVER: PATEL UPDATES SENATE ON KIRK ASSASSINATION PROBE

"Yes, sir," Patel responded.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., also questioned Patel, demanding answers about the Discord server where Kirk’s suspected assassin reportedly engaged with others prior to the attack.

"I see the public reports that the Discord thread had as many as 20 additional users," Hawley said. "It sounds like you're trying to run down all of that to see if that's accurate. Who else may have been on that thread, what they may have known? Is that fair to say?"

Patel replied, "It's a lot more than that, and we're running them all down."

KASH PATEL'S FBI LEADERSHIP UNDER SCRUTINY AHEAD OF SENATE JUDICIARY OVERSIGHT HEARING

Patel also confirmed the FBI had served legal process on Discord and is now combing through the digital footprint left behind in that chatroom. He described it as an online "gaming chat room," but emphasized the FBI is treating all users involved with urgency.

"We're also going to be investigating anyone and everyone involved in that Discord chat," Patel said.

The chat reportedly included discussions that could indicate ideological motivations, and possibly even encouragement or foreknowledge of the attack.

FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL REVEALS DETAILS ABOUT ALLEGED KIRK ASSASSIN'S TEXTS

"Those closest to the suspect are going to hopefully know the most about the suspect and his beliefs and his ideology," Patel said. "We're continuing to do that."

Hawley also pressed Patel on whether Kirk’s assassination is part of a broader trend of anti-Christian violence, a concern growing in many conservative circles.

"Is the FBI investigating the Kirk assassination as part of this broader pattern of anti-religious, anti-Christian violence?" Hawley asked.

Patel responded, "We are investigating Charlie's assassination fully and completely and running out every lead related to any allegation of broader violence."

Patel did not name specific individuals but confirmed that numerous people are now being interrogated and that the FBI is pursuing additional suspects tied to the same chatroom.

