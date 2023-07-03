Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Crime and Corruption
Published

FBI announces $28,000 reward for info leading to arrest in Baltimore shooting that left 2 dead, dozens injured

The shooting happened at a packed block party in Baltimore

Bradford Betz
Bradford Betz
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are offering rewards totaling $28,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges in a mass shooting at a block party in Baltimore that left two dead and 28 others injured. 

Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, were both shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Gonzalez died at the scene, and Fagbemi died at the hospital. Twenty-eight others – including more than a dozen minors – suffered non-fatal shooting injuries. 

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for a tip leading to an arrest and charges filed. The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward. 

The total potential award is $28,000. 

ADDITIONAL GUNSHOT VICTIM RAISES KANSAS NIGHTCLUB INJURY COUNT TO 10

Baltimore shooting victims

Kylis Fagbemi, left, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, were killed in a shooting at a block party in Baltimore early Sunday.  (FBI)

Sunday’s violence erupted when two people opened fire at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city, said Richard Worley, Baltimore's acting police commissioner. 

BALTIMORE MOM SAYS SHE SWITCHED TO HOMESCHOOLING DUE TO ‘VIOLENCE’ IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND CRITICAL RACE THEORY

It wasn't clear if the shooting was targeted or random, Worley said.

Baltimore mass shooting scene

Dozens of people were shot Sunay in South Baltimore. (Baltimore Police)

"I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly," Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene. "We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 