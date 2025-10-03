Ex-Soros Fund manager’s assistant lived lavishly while luring women for abuse in sex ‘dungeon’: prosecutors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disgraced financier Howard Rubin’s personal assistant allegedly indulged in a lavish life of luxury funded by the former Soros Fund Management portfolio manager, while luring women for him to sexually abuse for over a decade, according to federal prosecutors.

Jennifer Powers, 45, appeared in Brooklyn federal court earlier this week to plead not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and transporting women in interstate commerce for sex acts with Rubin, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Federal prosecutors allege Rubin "funded virtually all aspects" of Powers’ lifestyle from at least 2018 until 2023, including covering the costs of her Manhattan apartment, credit card bills, children's private schooling, and down payment and mortgage on the family’s Texas home.

Powers and her husband, Stephen Powers, are facing additional charges stemming from allegations that the pair – who have been married since "at least 2012" – intentionally filed joint tax returns between 2018 and 2024 that did not disclose the millions of dollars in payments Rubin had provided, according to prosecutors.

"Jennifer Powers did not report any wages or income from employment," the indictment alleges.

Court documents reveal federal prosecutors’ case against the couple, alleging the pair did not report any income from Jennifer Powers and only documented a gross income of $40,000 from Stephen Powers’ disc jockey business in the tax years 2018 and 2019 combined.

Now-private Instagram posts reportedly show the family enjoying lavish vacations in Turks and Caicos, Italy and Colombia, according to the New York Post.

Prosecutors now allege that, during the same time, Jennifer Powers played a key role in procuring women for Rubin to sexually abuse inside his Central Park penthouse in a soundproofed room referred to as "The Dungeon" from 2011 to 2019.

According to court documents, Rubin and Powers spent over $1 million recruiting women, some of whom had been previously sexually abused or suffered from addiction, to partake in paid sex acts that often went beyond the scope of their consent.

"The defendants allegedly exploited Rubin’s status to ensnare their prospective victims and forced them to endure unthinkable physical trauma before silencing any outcries with threats of legal recourse," Christopher Raia, the FBI's assistant director for New York, said in a statement after the indictment was unsealed.

Rubin also is accused of paying Powers’ legal bills stemming from a 2017 lawsuit brought forth by several Playboy models he allegedly abused. A jury found that only Rubin was liable and awarded the women $3.9 million – a decision Rubin is currently appealing, according to The Associated Press.

Jennifer Powers was released on an $850,000 bond and has been ordered to remain on house arrest while wearing an ankle monitor, according to court documents. She previously worked as a substitute teacher for the Carroll Independent School District in Texas, but has since been removed, according to CBS Texas.

Rubin has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail until his next court date on Oct. 20.

Jennifer Powers' attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate attorneys assigned to Rubin and Stephen Powers.