Escaped Virginia inmate newly tied to DC-area carjacking, kidnapping in Maryland; Reward climbs to $20K

An escaped Virginia inmate has been newly linked to a Maryland carjacking and kidnapping incident outside Washington, D.C., as state and federal authorities are offering a combined $20,000 award for information leading to the man’s capture after he has spent nearly two months on the lam.

Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run when he escaped custody while getting medical help at St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico, Virginia, on Aug. 12. He has been on the run ever since from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, which handles locating and apprehending the most violent and dangerous fugitives throughout the Washington metropolitan area.

The Montgomery County Police Department revealed Monday that Roulack has been newly identified as the suspect in a Sept. 1 carjacking and kidnapping in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday released several more photos of Roulack, saying he is now facing kidnapping, armed robbery, armed carjacking, first-degree assault and vehicle theft charges in connection with that incident.

Roulack notably has a tattoo on his right cheek that says, "Cut Throat," a tattoo that says, "RIP ish," on his left arm and a tattoo saying, "Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness," on his right arm, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

DC MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER COMPLAINED OF BEING SHORT 400 COPS DAYS BEFORE CONGRESSMAN’S GUNPOINT CARJACKING

Crime Solvers of Maryland is also offering up $10,000.

At approximately 12:05 a.m. Sept. 1, 6th District officers responded to the 400 block of W. Deer Park Road to a report of an armed carjacking that occurred earlier, Montgomery County police said. Detectives have determined that the adult female victim was exiting her blue 2016 Nissan Sentra when an unknown suspect approached, pointed a black handgun at her and demanded her car. Police said the suspect also demanded that the victim get in the front seat. When she was unable to get in the front seat, the suspect forced her to get in the back seat of the car, police said.

The suspect then drove, with the victim in the car, several blocks before telling her to get out, police said, at which point the victim complied. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Roulack as the suspect and determined that he is an escaped inmate from the Virginia Department of Corrections.

TEXAS CONGRESSMAN HENRY CUELLAR CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT IN WASHINGTON, DC

The U.S. Marshals Service describes Roulack as a Black man, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing approximately 177 pounds. The description by Montgomery County police differs, saying Roulack stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The police department also said Roulack has tattoos on his right eye, left cheek and neck.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though no connection has been suggested by authorities, the issue of surging carjackings and motor vehicle theft around the nation's capital have come to the forefront after Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, had his vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Washington, D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood, a short distance from the U.S. Capitol Monday evening. As of midday Wednesday, Capitol police told Fox News Digital no arrests have been made. The three armed assailants were described as about 5-feet, 10-inche Black males "who may have been around the age of 16 due to their build."

As of Oct. 3, instances of robbery in Washington surged by 68% compared to 2022, while vehicle theft increased by 106%, according to data on the D.C. Metro Police Department's website.