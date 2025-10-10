Erika Kirk addresses grief in heartfelt social media post one month after husband's assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder Charlie Kirk, addressed her grieving process for her late husband in a social media post one month after he was assassinated Sept. 10 during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University.

"There is no linear blueprint for grief," she wrote on Instagram Friday.

"One day you’re collapsed on the floor, crying out the name Jesus in between labored breaths.

"The next, you’re playing with your children in the living room, surrounded by family photos, and feeling a rush of something you can only attempt to define as divinely planted and bittersweet joy as a smile breaks through on your face," she added.

A video accompanying the post shows the couple and their children, with voice-overs by Charlie Kirk advocating for marriage and family values. It also shows his packed Sept. 21 memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Erika, who has since taken the helm at TPUSA, the nonprofit that advocates for conservative causes founded by her husband, said she carries "my Charlie in every breath, in every ache, and in every quiet act of day-to-day living as I attempt to relearn what that rhythm will be."

Kirk has said she forgives Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing her husband in Orem, Utah.

A video of the grieving widow weeping over her husband's casket went viral. The couple met in 2018 and had two young daughters.

"And what I’ve realized through these past 30 days is that the greater the suffering, the purer the love," she wrote. "And I have never loved him more than I do now."