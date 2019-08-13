Epstein guards suspected of falsifying logs to show they were checking on him: report

Guards at the New York City jail facility where Jeffrey Epstein is said to have killed himself are suspected of falsifying log entries to show they were checking on the alleged sex trafficker and other inmates with greater regularity than was the case, according to a Tuesday report.

Surveillance video reviewed after Epstein’s death shows guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center did not make some of the checks they claimed to have made in their logs, a source told the Associated Press.

GIULIANI: BARR'S GOING TO GET TO THE BOTTOM OF THIS

The federal jail workers claimed they were checking on inmates in Epstein’s unit every half hour, but investigators now believe that was not the case. The Justice Department on Tuesday said that two guards assigned to watch Epstein had been placed on administrative leave.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN 'SPECIAL OBSERVATION' WATCH PROTOCOLS WENT UNHEEDED IN HOURS BEFORE DEATH: REPORTS

The latest revelation, first reported by CBS News, comes amid growing conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's death as he awaited trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors said he sexually abused dozens of young girls in his New York and Florida residences between 2002 and 2005, allegations that could have landed him behind bars for 45 years.

PRINCE ANDREW'S LINK TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN DRAWS NEW SCRUTINY AFTER SUICIDE, DOCUMENT DUMP

The 66-year-old disgraced financier was found hanging in his cell on Saturday after using a bedsheet tied to his bunk. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many lawmakers and conspiracy theorists alike wonder how he could commit suicide inside the Special Housing Unit at the jail facility. Attorney General William Barr said Monday there were "serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning," and said he was demanding "a thorough investigation.”

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.