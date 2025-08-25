Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s family says DOJ let Maxwell ‘rewrite history’ in released transcripts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of the late Virginia Giuffre, a prominent Jeffrey Epstein accuser, slammed last week's release of prison interview transcripts between Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The family accused the DOJ of giving Maxwell an opportunity to "rewrite history."

"The content of these transcripts is in direct contradiction with felon Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction for child sex trafficking," Giuffre's family said in a statement, NBC News reported. "This travesty of justice entirely invalidates the experiences of the many brave survivors who put their safety, security, and lives on the line to ensure her conviction, including our sister."

Giuffre was a prominent Epstein accuser who claimed that she was sex-trafficked by Maxwell to Prince Andrew at age 17. Prince Andrew denied those allegations. Guiffre sued him civilly, and was granted an unspecified settlement in 2022.

On March 24, Giuffre was involved in a car accident with a school bus in rural Western Australia, leaving her with what she said were only days to live. On April 25, she died by suicide in her Neergabby, Australia home.

"During [Deputy Attorney General] Todd Blanche’s bizarre interview, she is never challenged about her court-proven lies, providing her a platform to rewrite history," Giuffre's family said about the DOJ's interview with Maxwell, the transcripts of which were released on Friday.

After the interview with Blanche, Maxwell was moved from a maximum security prison in Tallahasse, Florida, to a minimum security facility in Texas.

"By moving convicted felon Maxwell to a minimum security, country club prison, the DOJ sends a disturbing message that child sex trafficking is acceptable and will be rewarded," the family statement continued.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. Last month, Blanche interviewed her over a two-day period regarding Epstein.

In the interview, Maxwell denied having trafficked anyone or having witnessed any non-consensual sexual activity or any sex involving minors, though she conceded that Epstein could have been involved in such activities.

"I do believe that Epstein did a lot of, not all, but some of what he's accused of, and I'm not here to defend him in any respect whatsoever," Maxwell told Blanche. "I don't want to, and I don't think he requires, nor deserves any type of protection or – from me in any way, to sugarcoat what he did or didn't do"

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ and Maxwell's attorney.