Musk's latest move rocks Twitter, Jan. 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘FOLLOW THE SCIENCE’ - Elon Musk causes ripples after noting Twitter will promote 'reasoned' skepticism of scientific data. Continue reading …

‘NO LONGER OBLIGATED’ - January 6 special committee withdraws subpoena of former President Trump. Continue reading …

‘PRAYERS GO OUT’ - Incredible video shows Buffalo, Niagara Falls frozen after winter storm. Continue reading …

FIZZLING OUT - White House reevaluating nuclear arms deal amid 'protests.' Continue reading …

GOOD RIDDANCE TO 2022 – Here are Biden and the Dems’ 7 biggest bloopers of the year: opinion. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

HAVING SECOND THOUGHTS? - Israel fears Biden still wants Iran nuclear deal, but US claims deal 'not on the agenda.' Continue reading …

MOUNTING CRITICISM - Embattled congressman-elect under investigation after resume lies exposed. Continue reading …



‘UNREPAIRABLE’ - US military bases that housed Afghan evacuees suffered significant damage. Continue reading …

ELECTORATE SPEAKS - Voters want out with the old, in with the new for presidential candidates in 2024 election: poll. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

SLAVERY FINDING - Washington Post 'exclusive' finds U.S. Capitol 'honors' 140 'enslavers' in artwork. Continue reading …



‘WE HAVE ONLY JUST BEGUN’ - Elon Musk calls out 'legacy media' and 'corporate journalism.' Continue reading …

BEHIND THE CURTAIN - New York Times quiz on 'offending' words reveals employees opinions on terms like ‘chest feeding.’ Continue reading …

‘HUGE VICTORY’ - Supreme Court praised for Title 42 border security ruling. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

COAST TO COAST CRIME – Small businesses feel the burn as lawless wave keeps battering nation. Continue reading …

‘SOARING NUMBERS’ – New Parkinson’s study reveals thousands more afflicted than previously thought. Continue reading …

‘NOT JUST PAYPAL’ – Major payment processors censor free speech with content-based bans, advocate warns. Continue reading …

BAD BLOOD – How Hollywood A-listers wreaked havoc on social media in 2022. Continue reading …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Chris Swecker: Idaho police fishing for more leads, don't know anything about the killer. See video …



WATCH: El Paso official warns of 'frightening' situation at the border: 'It's unsustainable.' See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.