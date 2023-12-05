Canada Goose jackets are targets for thieves, DC police recommend AirTags for owners of expensive outerwear

Police argue AirTags are a good tool for owners of Canada Goose jackets, which are often the target of thieves in the nation's capital.

Commander Sylvan Altieri told Fox 5 D.C. of AirTags, "I’ve seen people use them on tool kits, suitcases, I think that’s probably the best thing you can do as far as if it gets taken, because it’s a nice way to track it."

Several jackets made by the high-end brand are priced at over $1,000 and D.C. police said that in the span of 48 hours last week, the coats were stolen at gunpoint three times, NBC Washington D.C. reported. In one instance, police said three suspects demanded a victim’s Canada Goose jacket at gunpoint just a few blocks from Dupont Circle on November 28.

"It is something I have to think about, just putting my jacket on," American University student Meera Hajarnis, who owns a Canada Goose coat, told Fox 5 D.C.

"I know [George Washington University], Georgetown, same issue where a lot of people are just stealing these jackets out of locker rooms, classrooms," she said. While she admitted it was a "really scary situation," Hajarnis said she doesn’t plan on getting a new jacket.

"I love the jacket," she added. "So I’m really happy with it, and I hope it never gets stolen."

Earlier this year, George Washington University (GWU) sent out a campus alert, warning students about the Canada Goose thieves.

"While none of the incidents have occurred on campus, two took place near the Foggy Bottom campus on February 1, 2023," the GWU message read. "Jackets have been taken off of victims, and in some cases, weapons have been brandished."

On Monday, the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced the second phase of their AirTag and Tile device pilot distribution program that was launched last month to provide District drivers with free digital tracking tags for their vehicles should their car be stolen.

"Installing tracking tags in vehicles will assist MPD in combating crime by assisting in locating and recovering stolen vehicles and holding those responsible accountable," MPD said in its press release.

As of Nov. 1, 2023, overall crime in D.C. saw a 27% increase between 2022 and 2033. Motor vehicle theft, specifically, saw a 101% increase in the same time period, according to MPD data. There was also a 70% increase in robberies, a 31% increase in homicides and a 21% increase in theft.

The tracking tag initiative is part a "multifaceted approach" by the city to combine legislation, community engagement, and technology to enhance public safety and hold criminals accountable, according to a press release from the mayor's office.