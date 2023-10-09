Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco

Driver rams car into Chinese consulate building in San Francisco before being shot: reports

San Francisco police warned citizens to avoid the area while the crash and shooting scene was under investigation

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
San Francisco, California authorities advised people to avoid an area in the Japantown after a person drove their vehicle into the Chinese consulate building on Monday, before getting shot, according to reports.

The San Francisco Police Department advised citizens on social media to avoid the area of Laguna Street and Geary Boulevard because of ongoing police activity, just before 7 p.m.

FOX 2 in San Francisco reported a large presence outside the Chinese consulate.

The station learned from a city source that a person drove a car into the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China.

The driver of the car, the source added, was shot.

San Francisco Chinese Consulate Building

Chinese Consulate building in San Francisco, California. (Google Maps)

Witnesses at the scene told FOX 2 they saw a man who was bloody, loaded into an ambulance and taken away. Witnesses also reportedly heard multiple gunshots.

It is unclear whether the shot was self-inflicted or if someone else shot the driver.

No other details were available as this is a developing story.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.