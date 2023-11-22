Driver pleads guilty to March 2022 crash that killed 2 Pennsylvania troopers, a pedestrian

The driver who authorities say claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian has been sentenced to prison after entering a guilty plea in court Wednesday.

Authorities say Jayana Webb, 23, was sentenced to 27½ to 60 years in prison in the March 2022 incident that claimed the lives of Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca, and pedestrian Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

According to court records, Webb pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

The crash happened March 21, just after 12:30 a.m., on Interstate 95 as Troopers Mack and Sisca were called to assist Oliveras, who had been walking on I-95 southbound near the stadium area.

As the troopers attempted to put the man into custody and walk him back to their vehicle, authorities say Webb fatally struck all three men and the patrol car at a high rate of speed.

It was later revealed that Webb had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when she was tested after the crash and that the officers had stopped Webb moments before the deadly crash.

According to law enforcement sources, a recording from the trooper's dashboard camera showed the stop lasted less than a minute before the officers were dispatched to the pedestrian walking southbound on I-95.

Webb also allegedly documented the stop in a tweet posted just before the crash that read "why the cop pull me & he say im doing 110 ina 50," according to authorities.

In a different tweet from mid-January, Webb appeared to boast about her ability to drive while intoxicated. "If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever," the post reads.