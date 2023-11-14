Expand / Collapse search
California

Deadly California crash splits car in half, kills pedestrian on sidewalk

Carlos Ceron, 50, of Long Beach, was killed in the deadly crash

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
A two-vehicle crash in Long Beach, California, split one car in half and claimed the life of a pedestrian, police said. 

The Long Beach Police Department responded to the scene of the horrific crash on the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 5:50 p.m. Monday, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported. 

At the scene, officers found an injured man who had been struck while waiting on the sidewalk for a bus, per the outlet. 

Car split in Long Beach, CA accident

One of the two cars involved in the Long Beach crash Monday was split in half. One of the car's occupants was taken to a nearby hospital, while 50-year-old Carlos Ceron, who was waiting for a bus, was reportedly killed in the crash. (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

The man, later identified as 50-year-old Long Beach resident Carlos Ceron, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene a short time later. 

Footage from the scene showed that a bus bench was ripped from the ground in the crash, per KNX News 97.1 FM.

Crash in Long Beach, California on Monday

One of the two drivers reportedly fled the scene of the deadly crash. It is unclear whether that driver has been apprehended.  (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

A preliminary investigation, per a police statement obtained by KNX News, revealed that a 20-year-old man driving a 2010 Nissan 350Z was traveling at a "high rate of speed" eastbound on the PCH. 

A 50-year-old woman driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee Westbound on the highway reportedly made a left turn onto Martin Luther Kind Avenue in front of the man's Nissan. 

"The Nissan collided with the Jeep and then struck a traffic signal pole," police wrote.

The driver of the Nissan was immediately hospitalized, police said. The Jeep driver refused medical attention.

Speed was a factor in the crash, and it does not appear that impairment was involved, police told FOX 11.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.