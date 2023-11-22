Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

US Park Police officer injured in Northwest DC shooting: officials

DC Fire and EMS received a call just after 2:30 p.m.

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
US Park Police officer involved in shooting in Northwest DC Video

US Park Police officer involved in shooting in Northwest DC

Authorities say the officer and the suspect have been transported to area hospitals.

A uniformed U.S. Park Police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at 12th and M Street in Northwest D.C., authorities say. 

DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said a call came in around 2:30 p.m. for two people shot

us park police officer shooting northwest dc crime scene

A U.S. Park Police officer was injured in a shooting in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon.  (WTTG)

Both were being transported to local hospitals. Their conditions weren't immediately clear. 

northwest dc shooting

Police on the scene after a shooting involving a U.S. Park Police officer.  (WTTG)

Local reports say multiple shots were exchanged, and the suspect is in cardiac arrest. A gun has been recovered at the scene. 

crime scene northwest dc shooting

Authorities say a firearm has been recovered at the scene.  (WTTG)

No further details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

