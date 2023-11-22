US Park Police officer injured in Northwest DC shooting: officials

A uniformed U.S. Park Police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at 12th and M Street in Northwest D.C., authorities say.

DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said a call came in around 2:30 p.m. for two people shot.

Both were being transported to local hospitals. Their conditions weren't immediately clear.

Local reports say multiple shots were exchanged, and the suspect is in cardiac arrest. A gun has been recovered at the scene.

LOUISVILLE BANK SHOOTER'S JOURNAL EXPOSES EASE OF GUN PURCHASE DESPITE MENTAL HEALTH CONCERNS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.