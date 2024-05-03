Dramatic video shows driver racing towards protesters at Portland State University

A dramatic video appears to show a driver racing toward a crowd of people on the campus of Portland State University in Oregon on Thursday. The campus was experiencing anti-Israel protests at the time.

The footage begins with a white Toyota Camry slowly approaching dozens of people blocking a street.

"Hey, get away from the car!" a man yells as an individual appears to run towards the sedan in an apparent attempt to open the door of the vehicle. That person then runs off after being sprayed with an unknown substance from inside the car.

A protester dressed in all black then shatters a part of the car’s rear windshield.

POLICE ARREST 30 AT PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS OCCUPY LIBRARY TWICE IN ONE DAY

The video appears to show the vehicle revving its engine and start moving toward the crowd ahead, drawing screams and forcing them to disperse. It stops before hitting anyone.

The video ends with the driver running out of the vehicle and away from the scene while spraying the same substance at others who were chasing after him.

The Portland Police Bureau later announced that the driver had been detained and was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to The Associated Press.

Images taken of the vehicle later showed its windows were smashed out and "Free Gaza" was spray-painted on its hood.

WILD VIDEO SHOWS PORTLAND ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATOR CHARGE AT POLICE, GET KNOCKED TO THE GROUND

Also on Thursday, police were called to the university to restore order from anti-Israeli agitators, who occupied the library on campus.

It is not immediately clear if the protesters in the video were involved in the anti-Israel movement.

Seven police officers were injured and at least 30 people were arrested at PSU on Thursday, according to Portland police.

The department said the arrests stem from the agitators illegally entering Millar Library for a second time despite efforts by authorities to keep it secure after initially clearing it at 9:30 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The operation began at 6 a.m. when Portland police officers from all three precincts established a perimeter around the library and began telling the occupiers to leave.

After "numerous announcements" with no success, officers moved into the building and began a "deliberate, methodical and safety-focused clearing" beginning on the top floor, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the library was cleared Thursday morning, the university attempted to secure it with plywood and a fence, but the agitators tore it down and re-entered the building, prompting officers to return to campus.

Additional arrests were carried out by Portland police and by PSU Campus Safety.

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.