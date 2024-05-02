Wild video shows Portland anti-Israel agitator charge at police, get knocked to the ground

A dramatic video has captured an anti-Israel protester at Portland State University getting knocked to the ground Thursday after charging directly at a police officer who was on the scene to break up the occupation of the campus’ main library.

The Portland Police Bureau says its effort to clear the Millar Library in downtown Portland, Oregon is now underway following the unlawful occupation of the building that began Monday. Images that emerged yesterday showed that the inside of the building had been trashed by the protesters, with pro-Palestinian graffiti written on its walls.

Footage captured by KPTV on Thursday began with a crowd cheering as the protesters – some of whom were carrying makeshift shields made out of trash cans – came streaming out of the library.

"Stop, you’re under arrest. Stop!" a voice could be heard saying before one of the protesters is seen charging directly at a police officer and getting knocked to the ground. Other officers then help bring the individual into custody.

The Portland Police Bureau told Fox News Digital that it has made "several arrests" so far on Thursday.

"The Portland Police Bureau is actively collaborating with Portland State University to address the illegal activities at the university’s Millar Library," it also said in a statement on its website.

"After a group of protesters departed from a peaceful First Amendment gathering and unlawfully entered the campus building on Monday, the PPB has been working in partnership with city leaders, other municipal bureaus, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, and Portland State University to ensure a safe resolution," police added.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said earlier this week that he expects felony charges to be filed against the protesters, including burglary and felony criminal mischief, along with other possible misdemeanors.