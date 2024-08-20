Donald Trump hints where son Barron will be attending college

Former President Donald Trump has dropped a hint about where his youngest son, Barron Trump, will be attending college next fall, but has not fully disclosed which university he has selected.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, the former president revealed that Barron would be attending a university in New York this fall.

"He’s all set in a certain school that’s very good. He’s always been a very good student. He’s smart," Trump told the Post.

Trump did not say which school specifically his son had selected, but added that an announcement would be coming soon.

When asked if Barron was going to attend NYU, Trump smiled and again reiterated that he would not share which school his son selected until the announcement was live.

The former president has previously floated the possibility of his son attending his own alma mater, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump also graduated. Eric Trump attended Georgetown University.

Barron Trump, 18, graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, in May.

Former first lady Melania Trump told Fox News Digital during an exclusive interview in April that nothing makes her prouder than the relationship she has built with Barron. He is the only child the former president and Melania share together.

Trump's foreshadowing of Barron's choice comes just days after his eldest granddaughter, Kai, announced her commitment to play golf at the University of Miami .

Kai, the daughter of Don Jr. and Vanessa , thanked her grandfather for helping her through her young golf career.

"I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Kai Trump gained much popularity during the Republican National Convention, when her father said she wanted to speak shortly after the assassination attempt against her grandfather.

"A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he's still standing," Kai said during her speech.

"Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you," Kai said. "The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person. But I know him for who he is. He's very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every single day to make America great again. Thank you very much."

Kai took to Instagram to express her admiration for her grandfather's unwavering will to wrangle the U.S. political system for the people. She wrote, "We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!"

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman and Gabriele Regalbuto contributed to this report.