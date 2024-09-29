Controversial Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard facing eviction: report

Tiffany Henyard, the scandal-plagued Democratic mayor of Dolton, Illinois, appears to be facing a new disaster after a local report indicated she is being evicted from her home.

Henyard, dubbed by residents as "the worst mayor in America," and her boyfriend Kamal Woods owe more than $3,300 in rent on a home they have been renting in the 14600 block of South Harvard for the past three years, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing copies of an eviction notice filed against the couple in Cook County Court.

Henyard also reportedly refused to allow the property to be inspected.

An attorney for Heynard told FOX32 via text message that the claim is false, and the couple has not missed any rent payments.

CONTROVERSIAL DEMOCRAT MAYOR UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER WILD TIRADES, POLICE RAIDS, LAVISH SPENDING

Henyard, a self-proclaimed "supermayor," has come under fire for extravagant spending on the taxpayer's dime, making national headlines for contentious town hall meetings with residents and city officials that escalated to requiring police involvement.

In April, police were forced to shut down a meeting due to safety concerns following chaotic exchanges between Henyard and residents.

In June, police officers broke up a scuffle between supporters and opponents of Henyard before it turned violent.

On Tuesday, another out-of-control meeting unfolded in Thornton Township, where Henyard also serves as Thornton Township Supervisor. Township trustees called on Henyard to be more open about her lavish spending habits, leading Henyard to accuse them of attacking her.

CONTROVERSIAL MAYOR DEFIES BOARD, SAYS SHE ‘CLEANED UP’ TOWN DESPITE TURNING BALANCE SHEET RED

"This is what I mean about my board," Henyard said. "It's a lot of hate, jealousy, and envy amongst them towards their supervisor."

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot previously investigated Henyard for her spending habits in the Village of Dolton, though there has been no investigation into her spending habits regarding Thornton Township.

Lightfoot’s investigation into the town’s financial situation revealed in a preliminary report that Dolton's general fund balance was $5.61 million in 2022, but by May 2024 the balance had dropped to a deficit of $3.65 million.

Lightfoot also disclosed that Henyard used the village credit card to make purchases at Amazon, Target, Walgreens, Wayfair and other retailers. One jaw-dropping statement revealed that the embattled mayor had dropped $33,000 on Jan. 5, 2023, on Amazon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Henyard most recently spent approximately $85,000 to throw a party that featured R&B singer Keke Wyatt and rapper J. Holiday last month.

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.