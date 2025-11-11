UC Berkeley chaos outside Turning Point gathering ends in multiple arrests as conservative event runs smoothly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least eight people were arrested Monday in relation to a Turning Point USA event held on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley.

Four of the arrestees were students at the university, according to The Daily Californian, which omitted the suspects' names from its report. They were described as females between the ages of 20 and 22. Each was reportedly charged with felony vandalism.

Santa Rita County Jail records show four women who fit that description were arrested on Monday. Fox News Digital is awaiting confirmation of their identities from authorities, but UC Berkeley Assistant Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs Dan Mogulof confirmed the arrests.

Mogulof told Fox News Digital that they were arrested early Monday morning overnight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CAMPUS RADICALS COAST TO COAST

According to the report, they were arrested while attempting to hang a "five-foot-tall cardboard bug" from Sather Gate, which is a historical landmark on UC Berkeley's campus, in protest of the event.

In California, causing more than $400 in property damage constitutes felony vandalism.

The Turning Point event featured actor Rob Schneider and author Frank Turek, a Christian mentor of the organization's late founder Charlie Kirk. Left-wing agitators swarmed Zellerbach Hall where the event, which was the last stop on the "This is the Turning Point" tour, was held.

BLOODY BRAWL BREAKS OUT AS AGITATORS PROTEST TPUSA EVENT AT UC BERKELEY IN CALIFORNIA

At around 4:30 p.m. local time, a brawl broke out off campus between a man who appeared to support Turning Point, and a rival agitator.

The Berkeley Police Department told Fox News Digital on Monday night that at least two people had been arrested as of 6 p.m. local time.

"I do not have the specific details of what the arrests were for," the police spokesperson said. "At this point, I can share that one of the parties was arrested for battery."

Mogulof also confirmed the two arrests stemming from the melee.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mogulof also told Fox News Digital that two more people were arrested for alleged nonviolent offenses, though it is unclear whether they are students at the school.

"As far as I know preliminarily, there was no violence involved," he said. "They were people who were refusing to follow the orders of police in terms of moving away from a barricade or not blocking an entrance."

Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, sparking an explosion of interest in Turning Point among high school and college students nationwide.

In response, Kirk and Turning Point's detractors have viciously opposed the group, and often mocked Kirk's death.

Fox News' Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.