DOJ launches investigation into Memphis law enforcement following death of Tyre Nichols

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching an investigation into the Memphis Police Department regarding the death of Tyre Nichols in January.

The investigation aims to dissect policing protocols of officers in Memphis, Tennessee, for racial bias in policing and discriminatory conduct.

"The tragic death of Tyre Nichols created enormous pain in the Memphis community and across the country," Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote.

TYRE NICHOLS VIDEO: MEMPHIS AUTHORITIES RELEASE FOOTAGE FROM DEADLY TRAFFIC STOP

He continued, "The Justice Department is launching this investigation to examine serious allegations that the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department engage in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct and discriminatory policing based on race, including a dangerously aggressive approach to traffic enforcement."

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division speculated that the majority-black city's police department may be disproportionately punishing minority suspects.

The Memphis Police Department’s specialized "Scorpion Unit," which was involved in the Nichols incident, was disbanded following his death.

TYRE NICHOLS' MOTHER URGES PEACEFUL PROTEST: 'I DON'T WANT US BURNING UP OUR CITIES'

Five of the officers let go by the department for their involvement in the death of Nichols – seen on video beating the 29-year-old – have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other crimes.

"This is a necessary step in ensuring the citizens of Memphis have our civil rights protected and that we are moving beyond tacit political talking points regarding criminal justice reform," Memphis activist Earle Fisher said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis requested the Justice Department’s review of the Tennessee city’s law enforcement.

At the end of that initiative, the COPS Office also will issue a public report outlining its findings and recommendations.

Fox News Digital's Gregory Norman contributed to this report.