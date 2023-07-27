Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

DOJ launches investigation into Memphis law enforcement following death of Tyre Nichols

The DOJ will dissect Memphis policing for evidence of racial bias or discriminatory conduct

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching an investigation into the Memphis Police Department regarding the death of Tyre Nichols in January.

The investigation aims to dissect policing protocols of officers in Memphis, Tennessee, for racial bias in policing and discriminatory conduct.

"The tragic death of Tyre Nichols created enormous pain in the Memphis community and across the country," Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote. 

TYRE NICHOLS VIDEO: MEMPHIS AUTHORITIES RELEASE FOOTAGE FROM DEADLY TRAFFIC STOP

Tennessee District Attorney's Office

Kristen Clarke, the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating the patterns or practices of the Memphis Police Department, seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop.

He continued, "The Justice Department is launching this investigation to examine serious allegations that the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department engage in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct and discriminatory policing based on race, including a dangerously aggressive approach to traffic enforcement."

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division speculated that the majority-black city's police department may be disproportionately punishing minority suspects.

The Memphis Police Department’s specialized "Scorpion Unit," which was involved in the Nichols incident, was disbanded following his death. 

TYRE NICHOLS' MOTHER URGES PEACEFUL PROTEST: 'I DON'T WANT US BURNING UP OUR CITIES'

Former Memphis police officers fired after Tyre Nichols death

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on January 18 for their roles in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols. (Memphis Police Department)

Five of the officers let go by the department for their involvement in the death of Nichols – seen on video beating the 29-year-old – have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other crimes. 

"This is a necessary step in ensuring the citizens of Memphis have our civil rights protected and that we are moving beyond tacit political talking points regarding criminal justice reform," Memphis activist Earle Fisher said.

Tyre Nichols image

Tyre Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on January 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.  (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis requested the Justice Department’s review of the Tennessee city’s law enforcement.

At the end of that initiative, the COPS Office also will issue a public report outlining its findings and recommendations. 

Fox News Digital's Gregory Norman contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com