DOJ considers seeking death penalty against DC shooting suspect charged with hate crime

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced that the Justice Department is considering the death penalty for Elias Rodriguez, who was indicted on several counts related to the deaths of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

Rodriguez was previously charged with the murder of a foreign official, causing death through the use of a firearm and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Now, he is also being charged with two counts of first-degree murder under D.C.'s criminal code.

The DOJ said that multiple charges in the indictment carry the maximum penalty of death or life imprisonment. It will be up to Attorney General Pam Bondi to determine if the DOJ will seek the death penalty for Rodriguez.

"This office will leave no stone unturned in its effort to bring justice to the innocent victims of Elias Rodriguez," Pirro said in a DOJ release.

During a news conference on Thursday, Pirro said that Rodriguez's actions against Milgrim were particularly cruel, but declined to give details, noting they would be revealed during the trial. However, she did say that Milgrim was "particularly vulnerable due to infirmity."

"The decision of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute the assassin of two embassy diplomats to the fullest extent of the law is a testament to the seriousness with which the administration relates to the upturn in anti-Israel hate speech and violence against Jews and Christian Zionists," a spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in D.C. told Fox News Digital.

Court documents indicate that Milgrim was seen on video trying to crawl away from Rodriguez after being shot "several" times, at which point the suspect "followed behind her and fired again." Then, Rodriguez appeared to reload his firearm as Milgrim sat up, at which point the suspect allegedly fired at her several times, documents say.

Pirro said there were two other victims, identifying them as C.S. and A.T.

On May 22, Rodriguez allegedly fatally shot Milgrim and Lischinsky, two Israeli Embassy staffers who were attending an event at the Capital Jewish Museum that was hosted by the American Jewish Committee. Milgrim and Lischinsky were outside the venue when the shots were fired. The DOJ did not give details on how Rodriguez allegedly victimized C.S. and A.T.

After the fatal shots were fired, Rodriguez allegedly went into the museum, pulled out a red keffiyeh — a Palestinian scarf — and said, "I did it for Palestine. I did it for Gaza."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.