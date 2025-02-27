Expand / Collapse search
Insurance CEO's home riddled with bullets; gunman remains on the run

SAIF CEO Chip Terhune said he received a threatening email from the purported gunman in a message to company employees

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
David Webb slams support for Luigi Mangione: It’s ‘perverted’ for people to look at murder this way Video

David Webb slams support for Luigi Mangione: It’s ‘perverted’ for people to look at murder this way

‘The Big Weekend Show’ panel discusses responses to suspected UnitedHealth CEO killer Luigi Mangione

A gunman was captured on security video shooting up the Oregon home of an insurance company CEO who said he was emailed threats by someone claiming to be the shooter. 

The home of State Accident Insurance Fund Corporation (SAIF) CEO Chip Terhune in Lake Oswego, near Portland, was shot up in the early hours of Feb. 21, the Lake Oswego Police Department said Wednesday. 

The shots were fired at close range by someone possibly wearing a hoodie or ski mask and carrying a light-colored object.

LUIGI MANGIONE SUPPORTERS WHINE ABOUT SUSPECTED CEO ASSASSIN'S PORTRAYAL IN ‘CORPORATE BACKED NARRATIVE’

An image of a SAIF building in Oregon

An image of a SAIF building in Oregon.  (Google Maps)

A grainy CCTV image released by police shows someone near the home. The suspect is believed to have fled in a car left nearby and remains on the loose. 

In a company-wide email obtained by KPTV, Terhune acknowledged the incident. 

"We have received an email threat purporting to be the person(s) responsible. Although it does not target any specific employee, the email references knowledge of employee and relatives' names and addresses," he wrote. 

Terhune asked employees at the not-for-profit workers' comp insurance company to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings when out in public. 

CNN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT DELETES POST PROMOTING LUIGI MANGIONE'S DEFENSE FUND AFTER BACKLASH

Security video captured the suspected gunman wearing all dark clothing.

A grainy image captured the suspected gunman who allegedly shot up the home of State Accident Insurance Fund Corporation CEO Chip Terhune. (Lake Oswego Police Department)

Terhune said he was working with investigators. 

"Law enforcement is working diligently to investigate this matter and asked that we not share any additional specific information about the actual email," he said.

The shooting came months after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel. The suspected gunman, Luigi Mangione, 26, criticized America’s healthcare system before the killing.

Map of where SAIF CEO Chip Terhune's home is

Map of where SAIF CEO Chip Terhune's home is in Lake Oswego, Ore.  (Lake Oswego Police Department )

Mangione faces multiple charges, including murder, and has pleaded not guilty. 

Terhune became SAIF’s president and CEO in July 2021. Before that, he served as senior vice president and general manager of government programs and accounts for Medecision, a healthcare technology company, according to his biography on the SAIF company website. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.