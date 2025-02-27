Insurance CEO's home riddled with bullets; gunman remains on the run

A gunman was captured on security video shooting up the Oregon home of an insurance company CEO who said he was emailed threats by someone claiming to be the shooter.

The home of State Accident Insurance Fund Corporation (SAIF) CEO Chip Terhune in Lake Oswego, near Portland, was shot up in the early hours of Feb. 21, the Lake Oswego Police Department said Wednesday.

The shots were fired at close range by someone possibly wearing a hoodie or ski mask and carrying a light-colored object.

A grainy CCTV image released by police shows someone near the home. The suspect is believed to have fled in a car left nearby and remains on the loose.

In a company-wide email obtained by KPTV, Terhune acknowledged the incident.

"We have received an email threat purporting to be the person(s) responsible. Although it does not target any specific employee, the email references knowledge of employee and relatives' names and addresses," he wrote.

Terhune asked employees at the not-for-profit workers' comp insurance company to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings when out in public.

Terhune said he was working with investigators.

"Law enforcement is working diligently to investigate this matter and asked that we not share any additional specific information about the actual email," he said.

The shooting came months after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel. The suspected gunman, Luigi Mangione, 26, criticized America’s healthcare system before the killing.

Mangione faces multiple charges, including murder, and has pleaded not guilty.

Terhune became SAIF’s president and CEO in July 2021. Before that, he served as senior vice president and general manager of government programs and accounts for Medecision, a healthcare technology company, according to his biography on the SAIF company website.