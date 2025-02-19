DHS says it 'can, should and will' administer polygraph exams amid ICE raid location leaks

The Department of Homeland Security is responding to reports that Secretary Kristi Noem allegedly warned employees that polygraph tests will be used to combat potential leaks from agency officials about the location of upcoming immigration raids.

Noem issued an internal directive last week stating polygraphs administered by DHS must include a question about unauthorized communication with media outlets and nonprofits, according to a report by Bloomberg Government.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin shared Bloomberg's story on X and wrote in a caption that the department is a national security agency and it "can, should and will polygraph personnel." The DHS main account reposted McLaughlin's post.

The social media posts come after someone leaked information about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids last week before they took place, derailing attempts at removing illegal aliens in Aurora, Colorado, and Los Angeles.

President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan previously said the leak is believed to have come from someone on the inside.

"We think it’s coming from inside. And we know the first leak in Aurora is under current investigation. We think we’ve identified that person," Homan said last week on "Hannity."

The leaked information reportedly allowed members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to evade capture as federal agents encountered mostly empty apartments and buildings during the raid. Though the operation still resulted in the detainment of about 30 people.

Noem, on the other hand, accused the FBI of leaking information about the ICE operation in LA. ICE sources previously told Fox News they do not know where Noem got the information or what she based her accusation on.

DHS currently administers polygraph exams during the hiring process for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers and agents in order to determine "suitability for employment" and "in support of internal and counterintelligence investigations," according to the agency's website.

"The federal government uses the polygraph exam to understand an applicants’ past behavior, personal connections, and personal integrity. Almost every Border Patrol Agent, Customs and Border Protection Officer, and Air and Marine Operations Agent who has joined CBP has taken, and passed, a Polygraph Exam," DHS said on a webpage explaining why it administers polygraph exams to CBP applicants.

DHS does not require that others employed by the agency take polygraph exams.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Homeland Security for comment.