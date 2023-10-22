Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Detroit police chief: 'no evidence has surfaced' of antisemitism in synagogue president Samantha Woll's death

Michigan Jewish synagogue President Samantha Woll was found dead outside her Detroit home on Saturday morning

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Israeli-Hamas war is an 'assault on civilization': Michal Cotler-Wunsh Video

Israeli-Hamas war is an 'assault on civilization': Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Israeli Special Envoy for Combating antisemitism Michal Cotler-Wunsh discusses Humanitarian aid to Gaza, antisemitism on college campuses and what's needed to combat it around the world. 

Detroit, Michigan's top law enforcement official says "no evidence has surfaced" showing the death of synagogue President Samantha Woll was motivated by antisemitism.

Woll was found dead outside her home early Saturday morning.

According to police, she had multiple stab wounds and a trail of blood leading to her home, where the crime likely happened.

MICHIGAN JEWISH SYNAGOGUE PRESIDENT SAMANTHA WOLL FOUND DEAD OUTSIDE DETROIT HOME

Samantha Woll

Samantha Woll "had a big heart" and was passionate about helping everyone, her friends told Fox News Digital. (Facebook)

Detroit Police Department Chief James E. White issued a statement on Sunday afternoon regarding Woll's killing.

"The investigation into the death of Ms. Woll remains ongoing," White said. "At this time, however, no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism."

He went on to say investigators with his department are working with the FBI to forensically analyze the evidence and information obtained during the investigation, to put together the timeline that led to Woll’s death.

INFAMOUS DEATH ROW INMATE DUBBED ‘SUNSET STRIP KILLER’ DIES IN PRISON

Police haven't determined a motive for the deadly attack and assigned the case to the homicide division.

White said those with information that could help push the investigation closer to a close are being interviewed, and asked the public to remain patient law enforcement officials continue their work.

"Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service," he added.

ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES TRADE FIRE WITH HEZBOLLAH AS ISRAEL FACES ROCKETS FROM HAMAS

Samantha Woll

Samantha Woll, a prominent Detroit leader and president of a Jewish synagogue, was found dead Saturday morning. (Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue/Facebook)

The 40-year-old leader, Woll, led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue since 2022 and previously worked for Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and the re-election campaign of Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats.

The Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue called Woll's death "unexpected" in a statement.

White said an update on the investigation will be provided on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact the Homicide Section as soon as possible at 313-596-2260.

Chris Eberheart and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.