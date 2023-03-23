Detroit murder suspect out on bond accused in fourth killing

A Michigan man accused of killing his mother, stepfather and ex-girlfriend after being released from jail on bond has been charged with a fourth murder.

Jonathan Welch, a Detroit resident, allegedly killed Natayla Morse, 24, prior to his original arrest in June, FOX Detroit reported. Morse was found dead on June 4, 2022.

Prosecutors said Welch killed Morse with blunt force trauma to the head, and then stole her car and set it on fire. In the weeks after the killing, he was charged with the other three murders.

Wayne County prosecutors said he initially attacked and sexually assaulted his former girlfriend a few days after Morse was found dead. He allegedly strangled the ex, poured gasoline on her, threatened to assault her with a drill, burned her arms and legs with a metal spatula, before attempting to sexually assault her using a pole.

The victim told investigators that Welch wrapped the cord around her neck and would strangle her, then release, before reapplying pressure. She said he also heated up the spatula on the stove and then put it on her arm.

Welch was arrested for the alleged torture and assault and released on a $100,000 bond.

Days later, he allegedly killed the ex-girlfriend and then barricaded himself in his mother's home and shot at responding police officers. He then set the home on fire and killed his stepfather and mother, authorities said.

Welch is expected to appear in court Friday.