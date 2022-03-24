Denver's Mile High Stadium fire extinguished, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Denver Fire Department has extinguished a fire that burnt inside Mile High Stadium on Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet.

The fire affected the suite area and the third level seating area, according to the fire department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sprinklers attempted to stop the fire when it broke out, but firefighters were needed to assist, the tweet states, adding that the fire is under control.

The Denver Broncos play at Mile High Stadium.