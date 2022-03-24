Expand / Collapse search
Denver
Published

Denver's Mile High Stadium fire extinguished, authorities say

Denver Fire Department said the fire affected the suite area and the third level seating area

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The Denver Fire Department has extinguished a fire that burnt inside Mile High Stadium on Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet.

The fire affected the suite area and the third level seating area, according to the fire department.

(Denver Fire Department)

Sprinklers attempted to stop the fire when it broke out, but firefighters were needed to assist, the tweet states, adding that the fire is under control.

The Denver Broncos play at Mile High Stadium.

