Colorado

Denver party shooting leaves 3 people dead, 3 others wounded, police say

Police are searching for suspects as evidence shows that shots may have been fired from two guns

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
A shooting at a party in a Denver industrial storefront overnight Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, police said. 

The first victim was found dead at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds, and five others went to hospitals with two being pronounced dead there. The other three are expected to survive. 

Police are searching for suspects and no arrests have been made. There’s evidence that shots were fired from two different guns, police said, adding that the investigation is trying to determine what led up to the shooting. 

Police SUV

The shooting at a industrial storefront in Denver early Saturday left three people dead.  (Denver Police Department)

The shooting happened on East 39th Street around 1:37 a.m. 

