Denver police identify female shooting suspect accused of injuring 5 outside Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar

Police in Colorado have identified suspect they say is the female shooter who injured five people over the weekend after opening fire outside Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar in Denver.

The Denver Police Department says Keanna Rosenburgh is being sought on eight counts of "Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree" following the gunfire that erupted late Saturday night.

Authorities said the counts represent the "five injured victims as well as other uninjured victims in the area of the shooting."

As of Friday morning, she has not been captured.

Investigators told KDVR that the shooting took place after the suspect, who was in line to get into the country music star’s establishment, was stopped by security who believed she may have not been using her own ID.

"Preliminary information indicates that the female suspect was denied entry to a bar in the 1900 block of Market Street. The suspect began walking away but quickly returned to have another conversation with security staff," the Denver Police Department told Fox News Digital in a statement. "As the suspect walked away a second time, she produced a firearm and discharged in the direction of the club multiple times, injuring the five victims."

"Investigators believe the five victims were not the intended targets," police added.

The Denver Police Department on Monday released images of a woman wielding a firearm.

Madison Sharnowski, who Denver7 says was a witness, described the shooting as happening "really fast."

"Obviously there were the gunshots. There was quite a few, I'd say maybe seven or eight of them. In that moment, it's like flight or fight response," Sharnowski said. "When I first ran, I was kind of like, check yourself, did — did I get hit? Check your people — did any of them get hit?"

Police said that all the victims who were shot "suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to survive."